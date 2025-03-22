Game Day - March 22nd - GUE vs. OS
March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Last road game of the season!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Parker Snelgrove
Has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 65 games this season
Had two goals in his last game (Erie @ Guelph, March 20)
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
Pierce Mbyui
Has 48 points (28 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games this season
Established a new Owen Sound Attack franchise point record by a rookie
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 3-4-0-0 Guelph 4-3-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-1-0
Last 5 Years Owen Sound 19-16-5-2 Guelph 23-15-3-1
Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Owen Sound Owen Sound 12-5-3-0 Guelph 8-11-1-0
Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 17-11-2-2 Guelph 15-4-2-1
