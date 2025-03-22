Game Day - March 22nd - GUE vs. OS

March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Last road game of the season!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Parker Snelgrove

Has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 65 games this season

Had two goals in his last game (Erie @ Guelph, March 20)

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Pierce Mbyui

Has 48 points (28 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games this season

Established a new Owen Sound Attack franchise point record by a rookie

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 3-4-0-0 Guelph 4-3-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-1-0

Last 5 Years Owen Sound 19-16-5-2 Guelph 23-15-3-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Owen Sound Owen Sound 12-5-3-0 Guelph 8-11-1-0

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 17-11-2-2 Guelph 15-4-2-1

