Round 1 Schedule vs Niagara
March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Our first-round matchup against the Niagara IceDogs is set!
Game 1: Thursday, March 27th at Barrie - 7:00 PM
Game 2: Monday, March 31st at Barrie - 7:00 PM
Game 3: Tuesday, April 1st at Niagara - 7:00 PM
Game 4: Thursday, April 3rd at Niagara - 7:00 PM
Game 5: Saturday, April 5th at Barrie - 7:30 PM*
Game 6: Sunday, April 6th at Niagara - 7:00 PM*
Game 7: Tuesday, April 8th at Barrie - 7:00 PM*
