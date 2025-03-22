Round 1 Schedule vs Niagara

March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release


Our first-round matchup against the Niagara IceDogs is set!

Game 1: Thursday, March 27th at Barrie - 7:00 PM

Game 2: Monday, March 31st at Barrie - 7:00 PM

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1st at Niagara - 7:00 PM

Game 4: Thursday, April 3rd at Niagara - 7:00 PM

Game 5: Saturday, April 5th at Barrie - 7:30 PM*

Game 6: Sunday, April 6th at Niagara - 7:00 PM*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 8th at Barrie - 7:00 PM*

