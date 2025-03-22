Frontenacs Take on the Sudbury Wolves in Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs

March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs' first round matchup in the 2025 OHL Playoffs is now set in stone. The Frontenacs will be taking on the Sudbury Wolves, and the schedule for the first round has been locked in.

Round One Schedule:

Game One - Friday, March 28th | 7PM | Slush Puppie Place

Game Two - Sunday, March 30th | 2PM | Slush Puppie Place

Game Three - Tuesday, April 1st | 7:05PM | Sudbury Community Arena

Game Four - Thursday, April 3rd | 7:05PM | Sudbury Community Arena

Game Five - Saturday, April 5th | 4PM | Slush Puppie Place * - if necessary

Game Six - Monday, April 7th | 7:05PM | Sudbury Community Arena * - if necessary

Game Seven - Tuesday, April 8th | 7PM | Slush Puppie Place * - if necessary

Tickets for games one and two are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.