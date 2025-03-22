Frontenacs Take on the Sudbury Wolves in Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs
March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs' first round matchup in the 2025 OHL Playoffs is now set in stone. The Frontenacs will be taking on the Sudbury Wolves, and the schedule for the first round has been locked in.
Round One Schedule:
Game One - Friday, March 28th | 7PM | Slush Puppie Place
Game Two - Sunday, March 30th | 2PM | Slush Puppie Place
Game Three - Tuesday, April 1st | 7:05PM | Sudbury Community Arena
Game Four - Thursday, April 3rd | 7:05PM | Sudbury Community Arena
Game Five - Saturday, April 5th | 4PM | Slush Puppie Place * - if necessary
Game Six - Monday, April 7th | 7:05PM | Sudbury Community Arena * - if necessary
Game Seven - Tuesday, April 8th | 7PM | Slush Puppie Place * - if necessary
Tickets for games one and two are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025
- Papineau Stops 26, Spirit Fall in Flint Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Papineau Stops 26, Spirit Fall in Flint Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Alfano Scores 41st in Loss at Home - Erie Otters
- Round 1 Schedule vs Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Frontenacs Take on the Sudbury Wolves in Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - March 22nd - GUE vs. OS - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Spirit at Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 67, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Take on the Sudbury Wolves in Round One of the 2025 OHL Playoffs
- Kingston Hosts Brantford as the Race for the Eastern Conference Comes to a Head
- Kingston Takes Care of Business in Peterborough, Winning 6-2
- Honouring Our Overagers: Cedrick Guindon
- Kingston Needs a Win Tonight to Keep Pace in the Race for the Eastern Conference Crown