Game Preview: Kitchener Wraps up Regular Season in Guelph Sunday Afternoon

March 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Guelph, ON - The Kitchener Rangers play game No. 68 against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday to wrap up the 2024-25 regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:07 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Live Stats

Live Tweets

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Guelph met just two weeks ago at The Aud, their seventh meeting of the year, where the Rangers remained perfect against the Storm this season - improving to 7-0-0-0. Following a scoreless first period, the Blueshirts pounced on the Storm, scoring three goals in the middle frame including two power play markers for a commanding 3-0 lead after 40 minutes. However, after the teams traded goals to open the third, Guelph would score twice more to make it a one-goal game with over six minutes to play. Despite the late surge and comeback effort from the Storm, Kitchener managed to hold on for a 4-3 win on home ice.

The Rangers had four different goal scorers, Luca Romano, Adrian Misaljevic, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) and eight separate point-getters in the win. Between the pipes, Jason Schabuel was outstanding, stopping 33 of 36 shots in the contest and posting a .917 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Sunday's matinee is the eighth and final matchup between Kitchener and Guelph this season, with the Rangers looking for a season sweep against their Highway Seven rivals at the Sleeman Centre. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Rangers went 5-3-0-0 against the Storm. In the last five years, the Blueshirts hold an overall record of 29-11-1-0 while going 13-6-1-0 at the Sleeman Centre.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (47-14-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Rangers hit the century mark (100 points) for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2007-08 season with a 3-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday. No goals were scored in the first period, but after the Attack put the first marker on the board 1:51 into the second, Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) wired home a power play goal from the point in the last minute to even the score. Entering the third knotted at 1-1, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) scored his first goal since Valentine's Day off a pass from Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. However, less than five minutes later, Owen Sound would respond with their own goal on the man advantage to even things up once again.

Then with 6:20 remaining, Swick returned the favour to Pridham - who scored the game-winning goal, his third point of the night, putting the Rangers back in the win column. In net for Kitchener, earning the game's second star, Jackson Parsons turned aside 26 of 28 shots in the contest, posting a .929 save percentage.

Though Owen Sound was granted seven power play opportunities, the Rangers limited them to just one goal, boosting their overall penalty kill percentage to 84.7%. On their man advantage, Kitchener went 1-for-4, entering Sunday's game with a success rate of 22.3% on the power play through 67 games.

Rangers to Watch:

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) got the monkey off his back on Friday at the Aud, scoring his 27th goal of the season and his first since February 14th. Despite his recent goal drought, Swick is heating up at the right time with four points (1G, 3A) in his last three games. Against Guelph this year, the Vegas Golden Knights prospect has three goals and four assists for a seven-point total in six games, paired with his 27-34-61 stat line this season.

In three appearances against the Storm this year, goaltender Jason Schaubel has registered three wins, 83 saves on 91 shots, posting two save percentages above .900. Schaubel has played in 17 games in his freshman campaign, registering a notable 10-2-1-2 record, 3.49 goals against average, and a .875 save percentage. On Sunday, Schabuel will look to close out a successful start to his OHL career in search of his fourth win over the Storm this season.

With a primary assist on Friday, Cameron Reid moved into a tie for the most helpers on the Rangers this season with 40. Through 67 games, Reid is first on the team in power play assists (22), plus/minus (plus-39), and tied for third in points (54). The promising defenceman has shattered his freshman numbers from the 2023-24 campaign, posting a 14-40-54 stat line and appearing in all 67 of the club's games this season. In seven matchups against the Storm, Reid has two goals, three assists, and five points this year.

SCOUTING THE STORM (20-38-5-4)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

The Storm had their two-game win streak snapped on Friday night at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, falling 4-2 to the Owen Sound Attack. After the teams traded goals in the first period, the game remained tied after 40 minutes of action on the road. In the third, Owen Sound would break the deadlock and maintain a one-goal lead before Guelph would find the equalizer almost 10 minutes later. Tied 2-2 with just over five minutes remaining, the Attack took the lead on power play, scoring the game-winning goal at 17:23 before sealing the deal with an empty-netter in the final minute of play. In the crease for Guelph, goaltender Zachary Jovanovski made 26 saves and registered a .897 save percentage in the loss.

Each team capitalized once on the power play in the contest as Guelph went 1-for-2 while Owen Sound succeeded at a 1-for-5 rate. By the numbers, the Storm convert 19.4% on their man advantages and have a 76.3% efficiency rating on the penalty kill through 67 games.

Storm to Watch:

In their last meeting with Kitchener, Quinn Beauchesne racked up three assists, contributing to all Storm goals despite the loss. Beauchesne has had the Rangers' number this season, collecting four assists in four games. The defenceman has put together a strong season with Guelph, surpassing all of his freshman year totals including games played (48), goals (5), assists (18), and points (23). Due to his sophomore success, Beauchesne is a player to watch on the blueline.

Though scoreless in his last two games, Lev Katzin ranks tied for second on the Storm in assists (32) and fourth in goals (15) and points (47) in his first season with the team. Katzin started the 2024-25 campaign in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, totaling six points (2G, 4A) in nine games. Since making the move to Guelph, Katzin has been a key contributor for the Storm, producing better than a point per game through 42 appearances. In three games against Kitchener, Katzin has one goal and two assists for a three-point total, including a two-point night (1G, 1A) in the last outing.

Charlie Paquette has at least a point in nine of his last 10 games, totaling eight goals, two assists, and 10 points over that stretch. It's been an impressive senior campaign for Paquette, who has reached career highs in goals (37), assists (32), and points (69), scoring at an efficient rate. In addition to leading the team in goals and points, Paquette also leads the way in power play goals (11) and insurance goals (5). Against Kitchener this year, Paquette has four points (3G, 1A) in seven games, riding a three-game goal streak in meetings with the Rangers.

Drafted Storm:

The Storm have two players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022 and one who was picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) was taken in the 2022 draft and Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers) was drafted in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Sunday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday's final regular season game against Guelph, the Rangers kick off postseason action on Friday, March 28th and Sunday, March 30th for Games 1 and 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium against the Flint Firebirds in Round 1 of the OHL playoffs.

