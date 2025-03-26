Game Changers: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Episode 1

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Juan Toscano-Anderson returns to Oakland for NBA All-Star Weekend, giving back to his community and sharing his journey from growing up in The Town to making it to the league. Juan played for the Golden State Warriors, became an NBA Champion in the Bay Area and he has returned for one of the biggest events in the G League season. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes look, Juan takes us through the streets that shaped him, the mentors who guided him, and his mission to uplift the next generation. Don't miss this inspiring story of hometown pride, perseverance, and giving back presented by presented by SoFi, the Official Bank of the NBA G League #NBAAllStar #JuanAnderson #Oakland #SoFi #nbagleague #NBA

