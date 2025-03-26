Game Changers: Juan Toscano-Anderson, Episode 1
March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Juan Toscano-Anderson returns to Oakland for NBA All-Star Weekend, giving back to his community and sharing his journey from growing up in The Town to making it to the league. Juan played for the Golden State Warriors, became an NBA Champion in the Bay Area and he has returned for one of the biggest events in the G League season. In this exclusive behind-the-scenes look, Juan takes us through the streets that shaped him, the mentors who guided him, and his mission to uplift the next generation. Don't miss this inspiring story of hometown pride, perseverance, and giving back presented by presented by SoFi, the Official Bank of the NBA G League #NBAAllStar #JuanAnderson #Oakland #SoFi #nbagleague #NBA
Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2025
- Phillip Wheeler Signs 10-Day Contract with Philadelphia 76ers - Maine Celtics
- South Bay Lakers Forward Cole Swider Earns NBA Call-Up with Toronto Raptors - South Bay Lakers
- Game Preview: at Stockton Kings - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Stockton Kings Clinch Third Straight Playoff Birth - Stockton Kings
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Fourth Annual High School All-Star Game - Wisconsin Herd
- South Bay Victorious Over Santa Cruz in Home Finale - South Bay Lakers
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall to South Bay Lakers, 134-130, in Final Road Game of the Regular Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Vipers Extend Home Win Streak to Seven - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mexico City Capitanes Stories
- Capitanes announce Rodrigo Serratos as Team President
- Capitanes announce 2021-22 season schedule
- Capitanes will participate in the NBA G League Season 2021-22