Galnor Scores First NAHL Goal, Wolverines Drop Game, 3-2
March 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
Jakub Galnor recorded his first NAHL goal tonight during the Wolverines 3-2 loss over the Ice Dogs.
Sam Evert put the Wolverines' second goal on the board in the seventh minute of the first frame, putting the team up 2-1.
The Ice Dogs grabbed the equalizer before the period could finish, followed by their game winning goal in the third.
The two teams meet again tomorrow for another 7:30pm puck drop in Fairbanks.
TOMORROW'S WATCH PARTY IS CANCELLED
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Galnor Scores First NAHL Goal, Wolverines Drop Game, 3-2 - Anchorage Wolverines
- Lovecchio's OT Tally Caps off Bugs' 3-2 Comeback Win Over IceRays - Shreveport Mudbugs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.