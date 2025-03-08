Galnor Scores First NAHL Goal, Wolverines Drop Game, 3-2

Jakub Galnor recorded his first NAHL goal tonight during the Wolverines 3-2 loss over the Ice Dogs.

Sam Evert put the Wolverines' second goal on the board in the seventh minute of the first frame, putting the team up 2-1.

The Ice Dogs grabbed the equalizer before the period could finish, followed by their game winning goal in the third.

The two teams meet again tomorrow for another 7:30pm puck drop in Fairbanks.

TOMORROW'S WATCH PARTY IS CANCELLED

