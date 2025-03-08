Maryland Comeback Falls Short as Danbury Wins in Overtime

March 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a heartbreaking overtime loss the night before, the Maryland Black Bears took the ice once again against the Danbury Hat Tricks on Saturday night. Despite falling behind 4-1, the Black Bears clawed their way back to tie the game in the final minute, before Hat Tricks forward Brendan Boring scored his second consecutive overtime winning goal to win the game for Danbury 5-4.

Danbury struck in the first period on a two-on-one chance, where forward Kai Elkie passed the puck across from far to near side, but had it hit off of a Maryland defender and into the net for a 1-0 lead. In the second period, Hat Tricks defenseman Salvatore Cerrato scored on a snap shot from the far point to make the score 2-0. Maryland got a goal back, when forward Matthew Croxall let a snap shot go from the near circle to cut the lead to 2-1. However, Danbury would get the next two with slot goal from forwards Joey Mallozzi and Luke Golisano to make the score 4-1. Maryland forward Logan Deuling tried to change the tides for the Black Bears, dropping the gloves with Hat Tricks defenseman Gavin O'Hara, firing up the Black Bears which led to a goal from forward Isac Nielsen before the second period ended to make it 4-2.

Maryland nearly completed a remarkable comeback, with forward Luke Janus tipping a pass in the slot past Danbury goaltender Ryan Crowshaw with 1:58 to go to make it 4-3. Then, on a rebound from the far circle, it was Nielsen again burying his second goal of the game with 31 seconds left to tie the score 4-4. The game went to overtime and despite a great effort, it was Hat Tricks forward Brendan Boring snapping a shot from the near circle past the blocker of Maryland goaltender Marko Bilic and in for a 5-4 Danbury win.

The Maryland Black Bears take the ice once again at Piney Orchard Ice Arena for Guns N' Hoses weekend against the Northeast Generals starting Friday, March 14th, at 7:00 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

