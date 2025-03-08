Hat Tricks Sweep Black Bears in Overtime Thriller

March 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odenton, MD -Danbury has completed the weekend sweep of the Black Bears, with another thrilling overtime win! Brendan Boring became the overtime hero once again, scoring 4:21 into extra hockey. Kai Elkie, Sal Cerrato, Joey Mallozzi, and Luke Golisano would be responsible for the prior four tallies. Ryan Crowshaw would get the nod again, making 38 saves on 42 shots for a .904 save percentage.

The Hat Tricks once again had a dominant start in the opening frame, as Kai Elkie would get the scoring started in night two. The goal would also end with a penalty against Alexis Billequey, but the Hat Tricks would successfully kill off the two-minute infraction. The period would continue to get physical, however, it boiled over for Hat Tricks captain Ameen Ghosheh and Black Bears captain Tyler Stern, as they dropped the gloves 10:27 into the frame.

Danbury would have an exhilarating 20 minutes of play in the second frame. The action began 6:52 into the period, as Hat Tricks defenseman Sal Cerrato would notch his 12th goal of the season to take a 2-0 lead. Exactly three minutes later, Black Bears forward Matthew Croxall would respond with a goal of his own, to cut Danbury's lead in half. The next two out of three goals scored would come from the Hat Tricks, with Joey Mallozzi scoring his fourth goal of the season, from a beautiful feed off of d-man Ryan Lukko. The fourth Hat Tricks goal would be scored by Luke Golisano, who ended the frame with two points (1G, 1A). Before Maryland forward Isac Nielsen scored the second Black Bears goal, Hat Tricks defenseman Gavin O'Hara would throw down with Black Bears forward Logan Dueling, to cap off the second tilt of the night.

The final frame would see Maryland tie the game thanks to two successful 6-on-5 attempts. The game would then be sent to overtime for the second night in a row. The extra time would seemingly fade away, as we got to under a minute left in overtime. For the second night in a row, Brendan Boring would be the overtime hero, sealing the weekend sweep of the Maryland Black Bears.

The Hat Tricks are back home as they host the Johnstown Tomahawks for a weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

By Patrick Frenette

