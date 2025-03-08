Lovecchio's OT Tally Caps off Bugs' 3-2 Comeback Win Over IceRays

March 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (31-16-4) lost their Captain early in the game and fell into a 2-0 deficit only to claw back and beat the Corpus Christi IceRays, 3-2 in OT at the American Bank Center Friday night.

SHV lost their Captain Brent Litchard in the first two minutes of the game as he tied it up with Pierson Sobush in an early fight which set the tone for a messy opening period. When the dust settled, the IceRays grabbed the game's first two goals from Will Reardon and Cooper Conway at 2:40 and 15:34 respectively in the opening frame to give Corpus the early 2-0 edge.

The Bugs battled back in the second period getting a blast from Seth Murch which was good for his 14th tally of the year to cut the deficit, 2-1 at 4:57.

SHV evened up the score, 2-2 at 5:54 of the third when Lucas Deeb banged in his team-leading 22nd goal of the campaign. Carter McKay and David Ehrhard picked up the assists on the game-tying tally.

The game would stay tied 2-2 going into OT where the newcomer Angel Lavecchio would snap home his first goal as a Bug and it was the game-winner at 3:00 to lift the Mudbugs to a resilient 3-2 victory over the IceRays.

Nikola Goich was sensational making 37 saves to earn the win in net.

The Bugs and IceRays will continue their three-game series tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from the American Bank Center.

