Two Late Goals Help IceRays Top Bugs in OT

March 8, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (31-16-5) couldn't hold an early 2-0 lead and got tripped up in OT, 3-2 to the hands of the Corpus Chrisi IceRays at the American Bank Center Saturday night.

SHV got on the board at 1:19 of the opening period as Andrew Seminara slipped in his third goal of the season to put the Bugs up 1-0 early. Bryce Boucher picked up the only assist on the play. The Bugs extended their lead late in the opening period as Jonah Jasser jolted in his fourth tally of the year on a penalty shot to make it 2-0 at 18:26.

CC got on the board at 15:58 of the second period as Grayson Gerhard scored his 13th goal of the year to cut the Bugs lead to 2-1.

The IceRays would fight back and tie the game at 18:52 of the third as Stepan Kuznetsov slipped in his 16th to make it 2-2.

The game would stay tied 2-2 going into OT for a second straight contest. This time though it was Corpus grabbing the game-winning goal just 39 seconds in from Max Ranstrom to lift the IceRays to a 3-2 victory over the Bugs.

The Bugs and IceRays will conclude their three-game series tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. from the American Bank Center.

