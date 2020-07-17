Fun New Format But a Tough Day for the Growlers
July 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
The Kalamazoo Growlers lost both games to the Battle Creek Bombers by a final score of 6-1 in game one and 3-2 in game two. This was the first day of the new southwest Michigan Pod format. This consists of a home run derby before the first pitch of each game, combined with two, five-inning games. Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) took the inaugural derby, while Trace Peterson (Lake Erie College) won the second.
Game 1
The Growlers were able to grab a lead in the second on a solo home run by Jake Topolski (Duke). After the second inning, Kalamazoo managed three hits from Will Morrison (WMU), Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) and Carson Greene (Stanford).
In the bottom of the second, Brad Goulet (Akron) scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Van De Brake (Washington State University).
In the third, Seth Tucker (Hendrix College) and TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt) scored on a fielder's choice and an error by the Growlers.
In the fourth and final inning at the plate, Joe Mason (University of Mount Olive) drove in Michael Morrissette (Miami University) and Van De Brake on a single, then two batters later, Jimmy Wressel (Concordia-Ann Arbor) grounded out to third to score McKenzie.
Pablo Arevalo (Southern Illinois) recorded his second win of the summer after completing all five innings, allowing seven hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out three. Chris Brown (Triton College) was given the loss after a one-inning, one earned run performance.
Game 2
The Bombers got ahead by two runs in the first inning of game two, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Peter Hutzal (Marshall) and a single from Wressel to bring home McKenzie and Mason.
Brett Barerra (Stanford) tied up the game on one hit in the third inning to score Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) and Jake Topolski (Duke). Barrera's single was the only hit of the game for the Growlers.
The Bombers would cap the day with a walk-off RBI single by McKenzie to score Josh Swinehart (WMU).
Thomas Schultz (Vanderbilt) earned the win for game two, after 2.1 innings and a strikeout, while Andre Orselli (Ball State) took his second loss after 0.2 innings, one earned run and a strikeout.
The Kalamazoo Growlers will have a day off before returning to the field Sunday versus the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies. First pitch will be approximately at 5:30 for game one and 8:15 for game two.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2020
- Loggers Start Strong and Hold on to Top Woodchucks 7-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Flickertails Cast a Spell on Bull Moose - Mandan Flickertails
- Rox Knock off Bucks Following Big Offensive Night - St. Cloud Rox
- Bombers Sweep Inaugural Double Header - Battle Creek Bombers
- Kingfish Hold off Bobbers for 9-7 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Fun New Format But a Tough Day for the Growlers - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Green Bay Heads to Rockford for Four Game Set - Green Bay Booyah
- Dock Spiders Split Doubleheader at the Rivets - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters at Top of Pod, Return Home to Host Dock Spiders - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Loggers Win Wild Walk-Off vs. Wisconsin Rapids - La Crosse Loggers
- Corio's Heroics Hand Honkers Walk-Off Win - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Blow Four-Run Lead, Lose in Extras at Rochester Thursday - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Fun New Format But a Tough Day for the Growlers
- Growlers, MacDaddies Split First and Only Nine Inning Doubleheader of the Season
- Bombers Able to Scrap the Growlers
- Growlers Win Second Straight, Notch Double Digit Hits against MacDaddies
- SW Michigan Northwoods League Pod Announces 1st of Its Kind Game Format with HR Derby