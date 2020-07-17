Rox Knock off Bucks Following Big Offensive Night

July 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud Rox celebrate in the dugout

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox celebrate in the dugout(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) and Garett Delano (Mercer) both hit their first home run of the season as St. Cloud (6-6) beat Waterloo (9-6) on Friday night.

Down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Sam Ireland (Minnesota) scored Jordan Barth (Augustana) on a sac-fly that tied the game. It's now two games in a row that Ireland has recorded an RBI.

The Rox then pushed three runs across in the fifth inning. Finke crushed his first home run of his Rox career to left field, a two-run shot that gave St. Cloud a 3-1 lead. Barth would later score Andrew Pintar (BYU) on a sac-fly in the inning.

Leading 4-2 in the eighth inning, Delano got an opportunity to pinch hit. He delivered with a two-run home run that hit off the left field scoreboard at Joe Faber Field.

Zane Mills (Washington State) got the start for the Rox and gave up one run over four innings pitched. Brandon White (Washington State) earned the win after tossing one inning. Justin Wick (Creighton) pitched parts of the sixth inning. Justin Kelly (Utah) earned the save after throwing the final four innings and giving up just one hit.

For the full box score from Friday's game, click here.

The Rox will play host to the Rochester Honkers (3-7) on Saturday at 6:05 pm and on Sunday at 4:05 pm. It will be the first time the two teams have played since July 3rd.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.