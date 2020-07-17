Flickertails Cast a Spell on Bull Moose

Fans had to wait until after the game for fireworks on Friday, as pitching was on display with the Flickertails shutting out the Bull Moose, 5-0.

In his second start with the Flickertails, John Wilson earned his first official win on the mound and has yet to allow a run in three appearances. His six innings of work saw him strike out eight Bull Moose and allowed just three hits, one of the best performances from a pitcher in the North Dakota pod all season.

Tonight's game was presented by YMCA. The YMCA partnered with the Larks, Flickertails and Bull Moose to auction off signed baseball bats - the only chance fans had at earning signed player merchandise all season. Proceeds exceeded $1,200 in a display of the great community that calls Bismarck home.

Michael Ross put up a strong six innings on the Bull Moose side, matching Wilson blow-for-blow until he lost control in the sixth. After a leadoff triple from Damone Hale, Jared Wegner singled in the first run of the game - which was all Mandan needed.

Ike Buxton entered in relief for the Bull Moose, but allowed two runs and walked three batters. Kevin Wiseman provided strong work out of the bullpen for Bismarck, and topped out at 94 mph on the radar gun, the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Bull Moose were stellar defensively as well backing up their pitcher. Ethan Kleinheider earned the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game with a diving play and flip to the shortstop Jake Shier. Flashing the leather on defense is nothing new for Kleinheider.

The Bull Moose are back in action tomorrow for a day-night double header against the Bismarck Larks, with first pitch for game one at 12:35 p.m. and game two and 7:05 p.m.

The Larks will sport special "Heart" jerseys to support Sanford Health's Home Run of Life. Hearts are drawn by kids throughout the community. Fans can bid on the jerseys by texting 'Larks2020' to 243-725 to bid in our jersey auction.

