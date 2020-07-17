Kingfish Hold off Bobbers for 9-7 Win

July 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (2-1) jumped on the K-Town Bobbers (1-2) early and hung on for a 9-7 win against their hometown rivals Friday night at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish scored one in the bottom of the first and blew the game open in the 2nd inning with six runs. Justin Barr (Akron) started the scoring in the second with an RBI double that scored Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee). Evan Albrecht (Purdue) followed with an RBI single scoring Marc Filia (UC-San Diego). Kai Murphy (Arizona State) continued the rally with a two RBI double and Casey O'Laughlin (Northwestern) put the finishing touches on the inning by driving in a run on a base hit.

The Bobbers responded with three runs in the fourth against Kingfish starter Brock Weirather (Grinnell College) on three hits. Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) started the inning with a single. James Shimashita (San Jose State) drove in Bigbie and Thomas Rudinsky (Montana State) on a two RBI single to centerfield. K-Town plated their final run of the inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Jared Weber (Florida A&M) that scored Drew Benefield (Louisville).

The Bobbers tightened the game even more in the top of the sixth with two runs on a home run by Rudinsky. Kenosha responded with two of their own runs in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Murphy and a bases loaded walk by K-Town reliever Kevin Napoleon (Miami of Ohio).

K-Town tacked on one run in the eighth and threatened to tie the game or take the lead in the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs. But Kingfish closer Nick Meyer (Otterbein University) slammed the door with three strikeouts in the inning allowing one run to pick up the save.

Murphy finished the game 2-5 with a double and three RBIs. Nathan Krueger (Quincy) picked up the win in his Kingfish debut, pitching one inning and striking out one while giving up two runs. Kohl Simas (UC-San Diego) took the loss for K-Town giving up seven runs, six of them earned, on six hits in one inning.

The Bobbers host the Kingfish for the first time in the 2020 Kenosha Series on Saturday night at Simmons Field. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.