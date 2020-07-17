Green Bay Heads to Rockford for Four Game Set

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah travel to Rockford for the first time this season as they look to pick up ground in the division and surpass the .500 mark in the 2020 year.

The Booyah come into this series against the Rivets with an 8-8 overall record, sitting just one game back of Rockford for first place on the East side of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod. Green Bay just took three out four games from the Woodchucks, including a 5-2 win in last night's game.

Over the final two games of the series, the Booyah held the Woodchucks to just five total runs total over 18 innings. They will face a Rockford team who has struggled hitting the baseball over the past three games. Rockford is 1-2 in their past three games played, after splitting the doubleheader yesterday against the Dock Spiders.

Tonight, the Booyah send Aaron Winkler to the mound for the third time this season, making his second start. In his last outing against Wisconsin Rapids, Winkler went four innings, striking out five Rafters hitters. The Rutgers senior currently hold a perfect ERA, and has only given up one hit in 2020. First pitch is set for 6:05pm.

