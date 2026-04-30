FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC
Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The Washington Spirit defeat Racing Louisville with a strike from Trinity Rodman to secure three points at home.
Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville highlights presented by Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026
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- Spirit Takes Third Straight Win, Keeps Fourth Straight Clean Sheet - Washington Spirit
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