FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







The Washington Spirit defeat Racing Louisville with a strike from Trinity Rodman to secure three points at home.

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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