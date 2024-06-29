FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage
June 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
The North Carolina Courage defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 at Audi Field on June 29, 2024. North Carolina's Ashley Sanchez scored the lone goal in the victory.
