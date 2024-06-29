Late Bay FC Penalty Sinks Racing Louisville

June 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville defender Carson Pickett

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Jordan Prather/NWSL) Racing Louisville defender Carson Pickett

Asisat Oshoala's 76th-minute penalty kick stood as the game-winner as visiting Bay FC topped Racing Louisville, 1-0, in a nationally televised affair Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.

It was Racing's third loss in four matches and dropped the Louisvillians out of playoff position and into ninth place in the NWSL standings. That it came after controlling 54% of the game's possession and having the majority of the game's chances in front of the club's second-largest crowd of the season added to the frustration.

"Truthfully, I think we let this game slip," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "I think there was an opportunity for us to get three points out of this match. Credit to Bay with the opportunity that they had to take those three points. But I think for us, we really feel like when we were in a position to have those three points today. I felt like a majority of momentum was with us. And we feel we've let this game slip out of our hands."

Racing Louisville (3-5-7, 16 points) is now two points out of the top eight with one more match before the league's lengthy break from regular season play as the 2024 Summer Olympics kick off. Louisville plays at North Carolina next Sunday before the NWSL's mandatory weeklong vacation followed by the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Yanez's team started well Saturday, with a handful of chances before the halftime whistle.

Captain Jaelin Howell's shot from 20 yards out fizzed over the crossbar seven minutes in, and defender Ellie Jean - making her debut start - couldn't redirect a Carson Pickett cross back on frame from the back post.

Bay lost possession quickly on a goal kick restart in the 18th minute, but Savannah DeMelo's left-footed drive from the edge of the area was wide of the far post. Kayla Fischer's low right-footed shot in the 38th minute had the right power to it but it was right at Bay goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland.

Elexa Bahr's opportunity in the 58th minute was Racing's best chance, but after a nice cutback to shed a defender and get the ball on her favored right foot, Bahr's curling effort from 16 yards out whistled past the post.

"You can't knock the desire," Yanez said. "The desire is always present. It's never an effort issue of, 'Hey, I need more effort in these scenarios. I need more of the desires there from the group.' The effort's always there from the group. The competitiveness is present from the group. We could be a little bit more technically clean on the ball, a little bit more quality from us in the final third. And obviously we had a few opportunities that could have changed the game, but it's continuing to stay checked in and know one that those opportunities could come on."

In the 75th minute, a replay review with the video assistant referee led to a penalty being issued to Bay for a Racing foul in its defensive penalty area.

A minute later, Oshoala converted the penalty shot for her third goal of the season.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville vs. Bay FC

Date: June 29, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Weather: 94 degrees, mostly cloudy

Attendance: 8,096

Scoring

Racing Louisville (0, 0, 0)

Bay FC (0, 1, 1)

Goals

Bay FC

76' Asisat Oshoala (penalty)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 5 - Ellie Jean, 20 - Abby Erceg, 16 - Carson Pickett; 6 - Jaelin Howell (c), 14 - Marisa DiGrande (72' 19 - Jordan Baggett); 13 - Emma Sears (89' 17 - Maddie Pokorny), 7 - Savannah DeMelo, 9 - Kayla Fischer (71' 21 - Parker Goins); 23 - Elexa Bahr (64' 66 - Reilyn Turner)

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer (GK); 8 - Ary Borges, 10 - Linda Motlhalo, 11 - Yuuka Kurosaki, 18 - Milly Clegg

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Bay FC (4-3-3): 0 - Katelyn Rowland; 3 - Caprice Dydasco (65' 2 - Savy King), 4 - Emily Menges (c), 5 - Jen Beattie (65' 27 - Kayla Sharples), 20 - Alyssa Malonson; 23 - Kiki Pickett, 18 - Joelle Anderson (46' 10 - Deyna Castellanos), 19 - Dorian Bailey; 21 - Rachel Hill, 12 - Tess Boade (65' 7 - Princess), 8 - Asisat Oshoala (90'+4 15 - Caroline Conti)

Subs not used: 44 - Lysianne Proulx (GK); 24 - Maddie Moreau, 16 - Jordan Brewster, 14 - Jamie Shepherd

Head coach: Albertin Montoya

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Bay FC

Shots: 8 / 7

Shots on Goal: 1 / 1

Expected goals: 0.75 / 1.14

Possession: 53.8% / 46.2%

Fouls: 10 / 10

Offside: 3 / 4

Corners: 1 / 3

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville

75' Jordan Baggett (yellow)

Bay FC

13' Joelle Anderson (yellow)

Match referee: Laura Rodriguez

Assistant referees: Chris Schurfranz and Melissa Beck

Fourth official: Noah Matos

Video Assistant Referee: Kevin Broadley

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

