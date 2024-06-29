Chicago Red Stars Shutout San Diego Wave FC, 0-3

June 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars shutout San Diego Wave FC 0-3 behind goals from Jameese Joseph and Mallory Swanson. The Red Stars take home three points and end a three-match road trip 1-1-1. The team now returns to SeatGeek Stadium to take on the Houston Dash Saturday, July 6, before the league's summer break.

KEY MOMENTS:

28' Mallory Swanson takes a free kick for the Red Stars that finds Leilanni Nesbeth in San Diego's box. Nesbeth takes a touch to get the ball to Penelope Hocking who takes a shot that rolls wide of the target

29' Red Stars go on the attack again. This time, Bea Franklin heads the ball past the Wave's back line to finds Mallory Swanson, and the forward takes a shot that also goes wide

39' San Diego take a corner kick that finds one of their players inside the box and they take a dangerous strike, but rookie Hannah Anderson gets her boot in the way to block the shot

42' Jenna Bike sends a ball to Mallory Swanson who makes a run into San Diego's 18-yard box. Swanson turns, takes a shot that's deflected by a Wave defender and floats into the net to give Chicago the lead, 0-1 Red Stars

51' San Diego's forward takes a shot from outside the box that heads toward the upper 90 of the goal, but Alyssa Naeher dives and gets her glove on it to make a dynamic save

65' Sam Staab sends a long throw into San Diego's box. Swanson finds it on a bounce and takes a shot, but the Wave's keeper sticks a foot out to make the save, 0-1 Red Stars

67' Chicago's Jameese Joseph forces a turnover in San Diego's half, finds Swanson on a run behind the back line and Swanson finishes to extend Chicago's lead, 0-2

69' Red Stars' Jenna Bike, from deep in Chicago's half, sends ball down the field that turns San Diego's defender around. Chicago's Joseph takes the ball off the feet of the Wave's defender, takes a touch around the keeper and scores her first career goal, 0-3 Red Stars

74' An accidental handball inside Chicago's 18-yard box awards San Diego a penalty. Alex Morgan steps up to take shot, but sends it over the crossbar to preserve Chicago's clean sheet

81' San Diego send a ball into Chicago's 18-yard box. In an attempt to clear the ball, Chicago's defender sends the ball straight up giving Alex Morgan a chance to head the ball, but the forward collides with Naeher and the ball slowly rolls toward the net, but Chicago's Tatumn Milazzo makes another goal-line save, 0-3 Chicago

GAME NOTES:

Mallory Swanson now has six goals on the season. The forward is now fourth in the chase for the golden boot

Rookie, Jameese Joseph, recorded her first career goal and assist, making her the third rookie this season to record a goal and assist in the same match behind Croix Bethune (WAS) and Payton Linnehan (POR)

With the clean sheet tonight, Alyssa Naeher now has 45 regular-season clean sheets

Naeher is the first NWSL goalkeeper to earn 40 shutouts with one club

Tonight marked the fourth time a Red Stars player recorded a goal and assist (Joseph), the other three were recorded by Swanson

No goalkeeper in the NWSL has faced more penalty kicks than Naeher (31)

Tonight's result is Chicago's largest road win since August 27, 2022, which came in a 0-4 win against Racing Louisville FC

Next Game

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash July 6, 2024, at Noon CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half 1 2 F

SD 0 0 0

CHI 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

SD: 42' Naomi Girma (OG)

CHI: 67' Mallory Swanson (Joseph), 69' Jameese Joseph

Disciplinary Report

SD: 9' Kristen McNabb (Yellow Card)

CHI: 45' Penelope Hocking (Yellow Card), 73' Sam Staab (Yellow Card)

Lineups

SD: Kailen Sheridan, Kristen McNabb, Naomi Girma, Abby Dahlkemper, Hanna Lundkvist (Kaitlyn Torpey), Emily van Egmond, Savannah McCaskill, María Sánchez (Kimmi Ascanio), Jaedyn Shaw, Makenzy Doniak (Melanie Barcenas), Alex Morgan

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Natalia Kuikka, Sam Staab, Hannah Anderson, Tatumn Milazzo, Bea Franklin, Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth (Shea Groom), Jenna Bike (Chardonnay Curran), Mallory Swanson (Ally Cook), Penelope Hocking (Jameese Joseph)

