Bay FC Registers Second Straight Win with 1-0 Road Result against Racing Louisville FC

June 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bay FC earned their second consecutive win, while also recording their third clean sheet of the campaign, earning a 1-0 road win against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Asisat Oshoala converted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute - the first penalty kick in club history - to help Bay FC secure all three points on the road.

Finding Form

With the win, Bay FC have earned four wins in their last six games, including back-to-back 1-0 shutout victories. During that same stretch, Bay FC have conceded multiple goals just one time. Offensively, Bay FC have scored in four of those six matches, registering two road wins during that span. Five different players have tallied a goal during that stretch (Oshoala, Tess Boade, Kiki Pickett, Joelle Anderson, Scarlett Camberos).

Inching Up the Table

Bay FC earned their sixth win of the regular season, and with their third road win of the campaign sit in the eighth and final playoff spot after 15 games. The table remains tight as Bay FC are just five points behind Portland Thorns FC in fifth place (23 pts), while trailing the Chicago Red Stars (20pts) in sixth place by two points with the North Carolina Courage on 19 points in seventh place. With games remaining on Saturday and Sunday, just five points separate the 12th place Houston Dash (14pts) and North Carolina in fifth place.

Goal-Scoring Plays

BAY - Asisat Oshoala, 76th minute: Princess tried to dribble away from the defense and was stepped on inside the box. The referee was sent to the monitor to review the play and awarded Bay FC a penalty kick. Asisat Oshoala stepped to the spot and fired her shot into the top right corner of the goal.

Notes:

Bay FC registered consecutive shutouts for the first time in club history. Bay FC have won four of their last six matches. Bay FC have scored in six of their seven road matches this campaign. All three of Bay FC shutouts this season have been 1-0 wins. Bay FC have scored three game-winning goals after the 75th minute in 2024. Oshoala's goal against Louisville was the first game-winning goal after the 75th minute on the road this season. Bay FC are just the second team to earn a win at Louisville this season, while also earning a shutout. The only other team to accomplish this in 2024 is the Washington Spirit. Two of Bay FC's three shutouts this season have come in road matches. Bay FC did not concede a shot on target after the 37th minute against Louisville. Bay FC have surrendered just two shots on goal in their last two matches. Katelyn Rowland registered her 22nd career shutout, which moved her into a tie for ninth-place all-time in career NWSL shutouts with Ashlyn Harris. Asisat Oshoala attempted Bay FC's first penalty kick in club history. Oshoala scored the first penalty kick in Bay FC history. The goal was her third of the season. All three of Oshoala's goals have come in road matches in 2024. Oshoala is tied for the team lead in goals this campaign with Tess Boade.

Next Match

Bay FC returns to PayPal Park to play host to the Washington Spirit on Saturday, July 6; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) on NWSL+ and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Bay FC (6-9-0, 18pts) at Racing Louisville FC (3-5-7, 16pts) - NWSL Regular Season

June 29, 2024 - Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

Racing Louisville FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

BAY: Oshoala (penalty kick), 76

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Anderson (caution), 13

LOU: Baggett (caution), 76

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson, D Beattie (Sharples 65), D Menges ©, D Dydasco (King, 65), M Pickett, M Bailey, M Anderson (Castellanos, 46), F Hill, F Oshoala (Conti, 90+3), F Boade (Princess, 65).

Substitutes Not Used: GK Proulx, D Moreau, D Brewster, M Shepherd

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Bailey, Princess: 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Oshoala, 1); FOULS: 10 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 1

LOU: GK Lund, D Pickett, D Jean, D Erceg, D Milliet, M Howell ©, M DiGrande (Baggett, 72), M DeMelo, M Fischer (Goins, 71), F Bahr (Turner, 64), F Sears (Pokorny, 89)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bloomer, F Clegg, M Kurosaki, M Borges, F Motlhalo

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (DeMelo 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Fischer, 1); FOULS: 10 (Howell, Fischer, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 0

Referee: Laura Rodriguez

Assistant Referees: Chris Schurfranz, Melissa Beck

Fourth Official: Noah Matos

Weather: Intermittent clouds, 93 degrees

Attendance: 8,096

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

