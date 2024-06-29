NC Courage Blanks Washington Spirit, 1-0

June 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage earned their first road win of 2024 with an impressive 0-1 result over the Washington Spirit at Audi Field Saturday night. In her return to the Nation's Capital, Ashley Sanchez scored the only goal of the night for the winner.

The press and team defense kept the Courage on the attack for much of the first 20 minutes and Sanchez would break through in the 19', drifting through the box and lofting a shot towards far-side netting that deflected off Aubrey Kingsbury's mitt and into the goal. Sanchez now has three goals on the season and has scored in back-to-back contests.

The Courage battened down the hatches at the tail end of the half, thwarting several probes forward from the Spirit to carry a lead into the break. The team returned to its early form in the second half, holding the Spirit without a shot for much of the second half. The Spirit ramped up the pressure in stoppage time, earning a dangerous free kick and three corners, but the Courage defense stood tall and saw out the huge road result.

Denise O'Sullivan and Narumi were again fantastic in the midfield, combining for 12 interceptions, six tackles won on eight attempts, and winning three fouls on the night. Casey Murphy made four saves to keep the clean sheet, the Courage's sixth of the season and first on the road.

Match Notes:

Kaleigh Kurtz extended her NWSL consecutive minutes record to 6,892.

The Courage extended their streak to 45 consecutive regular season matches winning the possession battle (52%).

The Courage have earned points in three straight fixtures, the longest stretch of the season.

Up Next:

The Courage returns home to host Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, July 7, with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be an Olympic sendoff, honoring the Courage and Racing Louisville players representing their countries at the Olympic Games as well as a special appearance by USA Swimming. Tickets are available here.

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy, Felicitas Rauch, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams, Denise O'Sullivan, Narumi Miura, Brianna Pinto (Victoria Pickett - 64'), Ashley Sanchez, Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 64'), Bianca St-Georges (Haley Hopkins - 45')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Bova, Jenna Winebrenner, Landy Mertz, Manaka Matsukubo, Riley Jackson

WAS (4-3-3): Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Krueger, Annaïg Butel, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle (Makenna Morris - 63'), Hal Hershfelt, Paige Metayer (Heather Stainbrook - 63'), Courtney Brown (Kate Wiesner - 45'), Croix Bethune (Ashley Hatch - 74'), Trinity Rodman, Ouleymata Sarr (Brittany Ratcliffe - 74')

Subs Not Used: Mackenzie Wood, Taylor Malham, Maximiliane Rall, Nadia Gomes

Score:

NCC: 1

WAS: 0

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 19'

WAS:

Cautions:

NCC: M. Speck - 75'

WAS: H. Hershfelt - 80'

Ejections:

NCC: -

WAS: -

Venue (Location): Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Attendance: 15,717

