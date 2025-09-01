FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC
Published on August 31, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video
A riveting game ends in a tie with goals from the Spirit's Sofia Cantore and the Stars' Ludmila as both team defense put up a strong performance.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Washington Spirit Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 31, 2025
- Orlando Pride Signs Forward Elyse Bennett - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Acquires $10,000 in Intra-League Transfer Fee Funds from Utah Royals FC - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Strengthens Attack with Signing of Lara Prašnikar - Utah Royals FC
- Preview: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Second-Place Spirit Returns Home for Sunday Afternoon Meeting with Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Trades Makenna Morris to Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Recalls Midfielder Deborah Abiodun from Loan with Dallas Trinity FC
- Spirit Defeats Bay FC 3-2, Earns Sixth Away Win of the Season
- Spirit Ready to Meet Bay FC at Oracle Park in Front of Historic Crowd