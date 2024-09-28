FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Ana Tejada gives the hosts all three points with a stunning goal from distance!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
