Gotham FC and Kansas City Current Split Points on Saturday

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







KANSAS CITY - In a battle of the top of the table, NJ/NY Gotham FC and Kansas City Current played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon at CPKC Stadium.

The two sides exchanged some early opportunities to kickoff the game. Kansas City forward Temwa Chawinga went one-on-one with Gotham FC defender Jess Carter in the fourth minute. However, Carter was able to slow down the forward until her teammate, Tierna Davidson, could provide support and block the shot.

Then, in the sixth minute, a deflected shot fell to Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle inside the box. The midfielder fired off a volley but it was saved by the Kansas City goalkeeper.

Gotham FC got on the scoreboard first in the 22nd minute. Forward Yazmeen Ryan received the ball on the right flank and drove into the box towards the byline. She drove a cross at the near post and it took a deflection off the Current into the goal.

The Current eventually leveled the game in the 52nd minute. Chawinga broke loose at the halfway line and put away the goal.

In the 60th minute, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was called upon to make a crucial save to keep the score even. Current forward Bia Zaneratto drove towards the near post and went to fire a shot, but Berger made the kicksave to deny the opportunity.

The match finished with both teams splitting points. Gotham FC led the way in possession (59%-41%), shots on target (6-4), and passes in the final third (119-92). With the draw, Gotham FC remains third in the table.

Key Match Notes

Gotham FC remained in third place with its 1-1 draw at Kansas City. Gotham joins Orlando as the only two clubs so far this year to play the Current twice and not lose.

Gotham FC is undefeated in its last four matches (3-0-1) and have only lost once in its last eight matches (5-1-2).

Gotham FC had 59.3% possession, attempting 534 passes to KC's 363.

Mandy Freeman made her 91st regular season appearance, tying Kelley O'Hara for third in club history.

Lynn Williams took 4 shots, 1 on target. It's the fourth straight match she's started and had at least 4 shots.

Rose Lavelle attempted 3 shots, 1 on target.

Yazmeen Ryan led GFC with 2 shots on target and 9 touches in the opposing 18-yard box.

Emily Sonnett completed 76 of 84 passing attempts (90.5%).

Nealy Martin connected on 66 of 74 passing attempts (89.2%).

Jess Carter won 9 of 12 duels.

MATCH SUMMARY

Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC

September 28, 2024 | CPKC Stadium

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Kansas City 0 1 1

Gotham FC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

KC: Temwa Chawinga (Debinha 52')

GFC: Alana Cook (Own goal 23')

Misconduct Summary:

KC: YC: Temwa Chawinga 81'

GFC: YC: Nealy Martin 86'

Lineups:

KC: Almuth Schult, Izzy Rodriguez (Ellis Wheeler 45'), Kayla Sharples, Alana Cook, Hailie Mace, Vanessa DiBernardo (Claire Hutton 72'), Lo'eau LaBonta ©, Temwa Chawinga, Debinha, Michelle Cooper (Hildah Magaia 74'), Nichelle Prince (Bia Zaneratto 45')

GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger (Mandy Freeman 66'), Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter, Delanie Sheehan (McCall Zerboni 77'), Lynn Williams (Ella Stevens 66'), Nealy Martin, Rose Lavelle, Yazmeen Ryan, Esther (Cece Kizer 77')

