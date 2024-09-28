Watch Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on ION

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride and Houston Dash will meet for the second time this season. The Pride won a 1-0 decision in Houston on August 23 with Summer Yates scoring the game-winner in the 67th minute of the match. Orlando will look to become the first Club to record a season sweep in the Space Race matchup.

With a win last week against Bay FC, the Pride clinched a home playoff berth for the first time in Club history. The win also tied an NWSL record for most road wins in a single season (8). If the Pride beat the Dash, they will break the Club record for most home wins in a season (8).

Barbra Banda has scored 13 goals for the Pride this season, seven in the first half of games and six in the second half. Banda's next second-half goal will tie her with Crystal Dunn, Sam Kerr and Alex Morgan as the only players to score seven goals in each half in a single NWSL season.

The Pride enter the match with a chance to break a few more records. On the offensive side of the ball, Barbra Banda's next goal will serve as a new Club record for most goals scored in a single season (14). Defensively, the Pride enter the match having gone 501 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal, with the league record being 547 consecutive minutes held by the North Carolina Courage back in 2021.

Quote of the Week:

"I think it's the same for anyone who comes here. Every team is looking to take points off us. I think what we've done really well is made it difficult for teams to try and take points off us and we'll continue to do that against Houston on Saturday."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (9/20/24, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda

Houston's Last Matchup: Houston Dash 1, Seattle Reign FC 0 (9/21/24, Shell Energy Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Yūki Nagasato

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 8-9-2 (Home: 5-3-1, Away: 3-6-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Houston Dash 0 (8/23/24, Shell Energy Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ESPN 2

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

