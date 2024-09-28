What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash on Saturday Night

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (15-0-6, 51 points) vs Houston Dash (4-12-5, 17 points)

When: Saturday, September 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: ION

As the Pride host the Dash, here are five things to watch for on Saturday night:

Home Cookin

The Pride have already clinched a top-four playoff seed, which means they will play the Club's first-ever home playoff match and just the second playoff match in the organization's history. After earning the 1-0 victory over Bay FC, the Pride recorded its eighth win away from home, which ties the NWSL record for most road wins in a season.

Space Race

Orlando defeated Houston, 1-0, when the teams met last month as the Pride have won consecutive matches in the fixture for the first time since winning their first three all-time meetings with the Dash in 2016. Neither team has ever swept a season series in the fixture's regular season history.

Running With It

The Pride's regular-season unbeaten streak sits at 22 games (W16 D6) dating back to last season, five longer than the next-longest streak in NWSL history. The 16 wins are tied for the most in a 22-game span in league history with multiple spans by the Courage from 2017-21 and a one by the Reign in 2014.

Both Sides of the 45

Barbra Banda has 13 goals this season, scoring seven in the first half of matches and six in the second. With another second-half goal, Banda would join Crystal Dunn (2015), Sam Kerr (2018) and Alex Morgan (2022) as the only players to score at least seven goals in each half in a single NWSL regular season.

Another Record

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse earned her league-record 12th shutout of the season. She now is in sole possession of recording the most clean sheets in a single season. The Pride also extended its streak to 501 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal, which serves as the fourth-longest streak in NWSL history.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Barbra Banda's next goal will break teammate Marta's record for most goals scored by a Pride player in a single season (13).

