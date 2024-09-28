Orlando Bolsters Position as Top Soccer Destination with Two Venues Selected to Host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Matches

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced the 11 cities and 12 venues that will host matches during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Orlando's Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium both set to welcome competition as the 32-team tournament makes its U.S. debut next summer.

The lineup was unveiled Saturday as part of the Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Recently named the nation's No. 1 city for hosting events by Sports Business Journal, the City Beautiful continues to thrive as a host for premier competition, including flagship soccer events on both the club and federation levels. Notably, Orlando will be the only 2025 FIFA Club World Cup host city with tournament matches in multiple venues.

Earlier this year, Inter&Co Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC and the National Women's Soccer League's Orlando Pride, served as a host venue for Copa America 2024, while Orlando City hosted Brazilian side Flamengo earlier this year in partnership with Florida Cup.

Additionally, in June, Camping World Stadium drew 60,016 fans for the Allstate Continental Clásico, a marquee matchup between the U.S. and Brazil Men's National soccer teams. The venue also welcomed a sellout crowd of 63,237 for July's FC Series friendly between European powerhouses Barcelona and Manchester City.

The competition will be the largest stand-alone global club football event ever staged in the United States and globally, with the best 32 clubs from all over the world participating. The tournament kicks off on Sunday, June 15, 2025, with all roads leading to the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13, 2025, where the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will be played, just over a year before the venue stages the FIFA World Cup 26™ final.

With the draw set for December, just two of the 32 teams are yet to be confirmed: one from South America, the other representing the host country. Further information regarding the draw, which will see the 32 best clubs in the world divided into eight exciting groups of four, will be released in due course. The tournament match schedule will be published shortly after the draw.

Fans can visit FIFA.com/tickets to register for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ticket and hospitality information.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.