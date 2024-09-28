Houston Dash Fall on the Road to the Orlando Pride

September 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







ORLANDO - The Houston Dash fell on the road to the Orlando Pride 3-1 earlier tonight in Florida. Dash goalkeeper and captain Jane Campbell finished with seven saves tonight and reached 600 saves for the Dash in all competitions.

Dash forward Yuki Nagasato prevented the shutout in the second half after she found the inside of the near post in the 54th minute. Swedish international Elin Rubensson found Nagasato making a run into the box for her first assist of the season. The Japanese veteran got her left foot on the ball for her third goal of the year in all competitions. The goal snapped Orlando's streak of consecutive minutes without conceding a goal at 555 minutes.

The Pride took the lead in the 29th minute after a cross from defender Cori Dyke found defender Carson Pickett at the far post. Orlando extended its lead in the 51st minute after Angelina capitalized on a clearance and struck the ball from outside the box. The final goal of the match came in second half stoppage time following an individual effort by Marta for her seventh goal of the season.

The Houston defense made two crucial clearances in the 12th minute after Orlando's attack was able to get into the six-yard box. Defender Michelle Alozie was the first to slow Orlando's attack and Paige Nielsen made the clearance on the second attempt from the Pride.

Campbell made a save in the 14th minute to deny Barbra Banda, who was held scoreless for the second consecutive match against the Dash. That was also the first of seven saves this evening for the Dash goalkeeper. The Dash captain reached 100 saves in regular season play in the 37th minute following a shot on target at the near post from Marta. The goalkeeper is the fifth goalkeeper in league history to reach the 100-save mark in the regular season.

Campbell denied Emily Sams effort at the goal line in the 40th minute. The defender nearly found the inside of the near post, but Campbell was able to get her right hand on the ball before it fully crossed the goal line.

Brazilian midfielder Andressa forced a save in the final minutes of the first half. The midfielder recovered a ball outside the 18-yard box and created space for a shot, but her effort was handled by Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

Forward Ryan Gareis earned her first start of the 2024 campaign tonight against Orlando. This was the first start for Gareis since July 7, 2023, against the Chicago Red Stars. Gareis returned from maternity leave earlier this month and made her return to the pitch against the Washington Spirit on Sept. 15.

Midfielder Sophie Schmidt found forward Barbara Olivieri at the edge of the box in the 80th minute. The Katy, Texas native created space for a shot but her effort was off target. Moments later, Olivieri played the ball to Diana Ordóñez, but her effort also went over the crossbar.

Houston's final opportunity of the match came from a free kick. Andressa won a foul outside the box in second half stoppage time and took the ensuing free kick. Her effort forced a save at the near post.

The Dash host Chicago Red Stars at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 4.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.