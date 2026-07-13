FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







The Cascadia Rivalry win belongs to Seattle! Ryanne Brown opened the scoring with a rocket, and Maddie Mercado added the insurance with a header as the Reign took care of business at home to earn bragging rights over the Portland Thorns.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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