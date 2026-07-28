Seattle Reign FC Legend Lauren Barnes Returns to Club as Interim Assistant Coach

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that club legend Lauren Barnes has returned to the organization as Interim Assistant Coach for the remainder of the 2026 NWSL campaign. Barnes joins Head Coach Laura Harvey's staff immediately and will be supporting the club ahead of its next road match against Bay FC on Saturday, August 1 at PayPal Park (5:45 p.m. PT / ION, 950 KJR AM).

"There are very few people who understand what this club is about the way Lu does," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "She helped build the standards and culture that have defined this organization for more than a decade. She's been a leader throughout her career and has always been invested in supporting the players around her. We're thrilled to welcome her back and know she'll be a valuable addition to our staff."

Barnes, who currently holds a U.S. Soccer Federation B License, will assist Harvey and the technical staff with training sessions, match preparation and player development while supporting the club's daily performance environment.

"Lu has always elevated the people around her," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She has an incredible understanding of the game and has meant so much to this club over the years. This is a natural next step for her, and we're excited to see her transition into coaching. Her leadership, experience and ability to connect with people will make an immediate impact on our players and staff."

Barnes retired following the 2025 NWSL season after completing one of the most decorated careers in league history. Across 13 seasons with Seattle, she became the most experienced player in NWSL history, establishing league and club records with 252 regular season appearances, 240 starts and 21,109 minutes played. Named the 2016 NWSL Defender of the Year, Barnes also became the first player in league history to reach 100 regular season victories while helping lead Seattle to three NWSL Shields and three appearances in the NWSL Championship. One of the defining figures in club history, the longtime captain helped establish the culture and competitive standard that have shaped Reign FC since its inaugural season in 2013.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to this club in a coaching role," said Barnes. "Seattle has been my home for more than a decade. This organization has meant so much to me throughout my career, which is what makes this opportunity so special. I'm excited to continue learning alongside Laura and the staff while supporting our players and look forward to getting back on the field and helping this team compete every day."

Following her retirement from professional soccer, Barnes most recently served as Assistant Girls ECNL Director for Seattle United, continuing her commitment to developing the next generation of players while beginning her coaching career.







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