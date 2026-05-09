FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville vs. Portland Thorns
Published on May 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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For the FIRST time ever, Louisville defeats Portland by more than one goal and they did it in style. Katie O'Kane led the charge with a massive brace, while Emma Sears came off the bench and buried one in the final seconds of stoppage time to put an exclamation point on the night. Sophia Wilson scored for Portland Thorns.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 8, 2026
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