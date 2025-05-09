FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville vs. Gotham FC

May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Louisville defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-0 on May 9, 2024. Racing Louisville's Taylor Flint scored the lone goal in the victory.

