FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville vs. Gotham FC
May 9, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Racing Louisville defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-0 on May 9, 2024. Racing Louisville's Taylor Flint scored the lone goal in the victory.
