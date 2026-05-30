FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







No. 2 Portland Thorns and No. 1 Utah Royals settle for a draw in Providence Park after a gritty 2-2 battle that saw both sides trading goals. Olivia Moultrie opened the scoring for the Thorns and Utah countered with goals from Kiana Palacios and Cloé Lacasse. In the last ten minutes of the game, the Thorns earn a penalty kick and Sophia Wilson converts to level the game, forcing both sides to settle for a point.







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