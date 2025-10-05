FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







Emma Sears scores a brace and Kayla Fischer adds another as Racing Louisville defeats the North Carolina Courage 3-1. Manaka Matsukubo found the net for North Carolina, but it wasn't enough to stop Racing from claiming all three points.







