FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC
Published on October 4, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Emma Sears scores a brace and Kayla Fischer adds another as Racing Louisville defeats the North Carolina Courage 3-1. Manaka Matsukubo found the net for North Carolina, but it wasn't enough to stop Racing from claiming all three points.
