FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







The North Carolina Courage defeated Racing Louisville FC 3-1 at WakeMed Soccer Park on July 7, 2024. Louisville's Reilyn Turner opened the scoring, but North Carolina's Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo and Olivia Wingate score in the victory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.