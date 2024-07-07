Three second-half goals earn Courage a fourth straight result headed into the Olympic break

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo celebrates her goal

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage erupted for three second-half goals to beat Racing Louisville FC, 3-1, Sunday afternoon at WakeMed Soccer Park. The team's fourth straight result improves North Carolina to 8-1-7 for 25 points heading into the Olympic break.

Ashley Sanchez, Manaka Matsukubo, and Olivia Wingate all scored for the Courage in the win.

The Courage allowed a Reilyn Turner goal just past the half-hour mark and was held without a shot on target through the first 45 minutes. Then, Head Coach Sean Nahas made a move he'd never done before: making a trio of halftime substitutions along the front line.

The move worked.

First, a true team goal utilized an eight-pass sequence for the equalizer. After a build up from the back, Narumi split the Louisville midfield ahead for sub Manaka, who played the ball wide for fellow sub Meredith Speck to loop through the box where Sanchez finished off a picturesque header to tie the game in the 55'. Sanchez scored for the third straight match and now has four goals on the season.

Just minutes later, Manaka pounced on a poor pass from Katie Lund and chipped the keeper from long range for what would prove to be the winner at the hour mark. It was the first goal of the season for Manaka in her first action since signing an extension with the club through 2025 last week.

The Courage added some breathing room less than 10 minutes later. Wingate, making her season debut, opened her 2024 scoring account with a brilliant finish off a cutback from captain Denise O'Sullivan. The assist for O'Sullivan was the central midfielder's first goal contribution of the season to bolster her incredible work in defense and possession this year.

Match Notes:

Olympians from both teams were honored with a post-match ceremony.

USA Swimming was recognized on the field both at halftime and following the match.

Casey Murphy made four saves in her final game before departing for the USWNT.

Up Next:

The Courage are off for the start of the Olympic Break next weekend, but will return to kickoff the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup against the Orlando Pride on Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz, Malia Berkely, Feli Rauch; Denise O'Sullivan ©, Narumi Miura (Riley Jackson -79'), Ashley Sanchez (Dani Weatherholt - 79'; Haley Hopkins (Meredith Speck - 46'), Victoria Pickett (Manaka Matsukubo - 46'), Tyler Lussi (Olivia Wingate - 46')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Bova, Jenna Winebrenner, Brianna Pinto, Landy Mertz

LOU (4-4-2): Katie Lund; Lauren Milliet, Arin Wright, Abby Erceg, Carson Pickett; Marisa DiGrande (Ary Borges - 83'), Jaelin Howell © (Parker Goins - 70'), Taylor Flint, Savannah DeMelo; Kayla Fischer (Emma Sears - 46'), Reilyn Turner (Elexa Bahr - 83')

Subs Not Used: Ellie Jean, Maddi Pokorny, Jordan Baggett, Jordyn Bloomer, Uchena Kanu

Score:

NCC: 3

LOU: 1

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 55' (M. Speck), Manaka - 61', O. Wingate - 69' (D. O'Sullivan)

LOU: R. Turner - 31' (M. DiGrande)

Cautions:

NCC: M. Speck - 80'

LOU: K. Fischer - 33', J. Howell - 35'

Ejections:

NCC: -

WAS: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 4,738

North Carolina Courage forward Manaka Matsukubo celebrates her goal

(Rob Kinnan / USA)

