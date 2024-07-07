Bay FC Falls 3-0 to Washington Spirit in Final Match Before NWSL Olympic Break

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC conceded a pair of goals early in the first half and were unable to mount comeback, falling 3-0 to the Washington Spirit on Saturday night at PayPal Park. Following the break, Bay FC returns to action with the NWSLxLiga MX Femenil Summer Cup on July 20, while NWSL regular season play picks back up on Aug. 23.

Heading Down the Stretch

Bay FC will return to league play at the end of August with 10 games remaining in NWSL regular season play. The team will head into the Olympic break sitting in either eighth or ninth place in the NWSL standings, pending the results of this weekend's matches. Bay FC could finish the weekend in the eighth and final playoff spot or could sit in ninth place just one point behind Racing Louisville FC if Louisville wins its match this weekend. Bay FC will play six of their last 10 matches on the road to conclude the 2024 season. Notably, Bay FC have six wins this season, which ranks as the third-most wins for an expansion team in their first season, trailing only San Diego (10) and Angel City FC (8) for wins in their first season.

Olympic Break

The NWSL will pause regular season action with the Paris 2024 Olympics on the horizon, spanning July 25-Aug. 10. Following a mandatory week-long break from July 8-14, teams will prepare and play games in the inaugural NWSLxLiga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The tournament features five groups of four teams with each club competing in three matches. Bay FC will travel to square off against San Diego Wave FC (July 20) and host home matches against Angel City FC (July 26) and Club América (Aug. 2) in the summer competition.

Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals. The four-team semifinal round will take place on Aug. 6 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 25.

Goal-Scoring Plays

WSH - Makenna Morris, 4th minute: Washington served a free kick into the box from the right wing. Bay FC attempted to clear the ball out of the box, but Makenna Morris pounced on the loose ball, converting from the edge of the six-yard box.

WSH - Trinity Rodman (penalty kick), 21st minute: Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson was whistled for a foul in the box. Trinity Rodman stepped to the spot and sent her shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

WSH - Ouleymata Sarr (Makenna Morris), 57th minute: Ouleymata Sarr made a run down the left side of the box. Sarr received the pass from Morris and cut back toward the middle of the goal before delivering a curling strike into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Notes:

Bay FC have six wins this campaign. The only expansion teams to win more games in their first NWSL seasons were San Diego (10) and Angel City (8), which both clubs did during the 2022 campaign. Tonight marked just the fourth time in 16 games Bay FC have been shutout. Bay FC ranks among the top six in the NWSL in fewest games without a goal this season. Bay FC finished the second half with an 11-5 edge on shots. Bay FC outshot Washington by a margin of 19-16. It marked the third time in the last five matches Bay FC have recorded double digit shots in a match. Bay FC's 19 shots are their fourth-most shots in a single match this campaign. Rachel Hill finished with a match-best four chances created. Kayla Sharples made her 50th career NWSL regular season appearance. Dydasco made her 160th career NWSL appearance becoming the 16th active player in the league to reach this mark. Tess Boade, Emily Menges and Dorian Bailey are the only three players to appear in every match for Bay FC this season.

Next Match

Following a week-long NWSL mandated break, Bay FC will return to action in the 2024 Summer Cup, visiting San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, July 20, at Torrero Field; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and NWSL+.

Video Highlights

Highlights of the match can be downloaded.

Postgame Sound

Please find a link to download postgame sound.

Bay FC (6-10-0, 18pts) vs. Washington Spirit (11-4-1, 34pts) - NWSL Regular Season

July 6, 2024 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 0 0

Washington Spirit 2 1 3

Scoring Summary:

WSH: Morris, 4

WSH: Rodman (penalty kick), 21

WSH: Sarr (Morris), 57

Misconduct Summary:

BAY: Rowland (caution), 3

BAY: Sharples (caution), 81

WSH: Carle (caution), 83

Lineups:

BAY: GK Rowland, D Malonson (DDydasco,67), D Sharples, D Menges Š, D King, M Pickett, M Bailey, M Castellanos (Boade, 67), F Hill, F Oshoala (Princess, 72), F Kundananji

Substitutes Not Used: GK Proulx, D Moreau, D Brewster, D Beattie, M Conti, M Shepherd

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Kundananji, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Kundananji, 2); FOULS: 13 (Four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 1

WSH: GK Bledsoe Š, D Carle, D Butel, D McKeown, D Krueger, M Sullivan (Metayer, 60), M Hershfelt, M Bethune (Stainbrook, 78), F Rodman (Ratcliffe, 89), F Sarr (Hatch, 60), F Morris (Brown, 6)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Barnhart, D Wiesner, M Ricketts, F Silano

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Rodman, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Rodman, 3); FOULS: 5 (Carle, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Assistant Referees: Joe Suchoski, Fernado Fierro

Fourth Official: Jamie Padilla

Weather: Sunny, 86 degrees

Attendance: 11,384

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

