Gotham FC Completes Season Sweep of Angel City FC

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - NJ/NY Gotham FC picked up three points before the international break, as the club defeated Angel City FC 2-1 on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. With the win, the club completes a season sweep against Angel City FC. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored her fifth goal of the season, which ties her career high. Additionally, midfielder Delanie Sheehan scored her first regular-season goal.

Gotham FC started on the front foot and were combining early in Angel City's half. In just the third minute, Gotham FC had an opportunity on goal. Midfielder Rose Lavelle broke through Angel City's backline and had a one-on-one opportunity, but could not find the back of the net.

Then, in the 16th minute of the match, Gotham FC opened the scoring. The play started when Sheehan picked up a turnover from Angel City in the opposition's half, and forwards Ella Stevens and Crystal Dunn combined at the top of the box. Dunn then set up Lavelle in the box. Lavelle took a single touch before riffling the ball into the back of the net. With the goal, Gotham FC extends its streak to five straight NWSL away matches with a score.

Gotham FC doubled its lead in the 40th minute. The club won the ball in the attacking third off of an Angel City throw in. Dunn played Stevens deep into the box, where she beat the goalkeeper to the ball and delivered a nifty pass to a wide-open Sheehan, who tapped it for her first goal this season, making the score 2-0.The goal marked Sheehan's first regular-season goal in her career.

In the first half, Gotham FC dominated offensively. The club notched eight total shots with seven on target. The club also held Angel City FC to just five shots, none being on frame. Angel City FC was rewarded with a penalty kick in the 67th minute, when forward Claire Emslie stepped up for the kick and converted to make the score 2-1.

Following seven minutes of extra time, Gotham FC secured the victory on the road against Angel City. In the win, Gotham FC led the way in completed passes (297-278), total shots (12-11), and shots on target (9-2).

Gotham FC will return to action as the team begins the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff set for 5:00 pm ET (NWSL+).

Key Match Notes

Gotham FC took eight shots, seven on goal, in the first half. The seven shots on goal tie the club record for a first half.

Gotham FC shut out its opponent in the first half for a league-best 12th time in 16 games.

The club is 17-0-3 in its last 20 games when leading at the half.

Gotham FC improved to 9-0-2 this season when scoring first, 5-0-1 on the road.

Rose Lavelle tied her season career high with her fifth goal of the season. She also scored 5 for Seattle in 2022.

Delanie Sheehan scored her first career regular season goal.

Crystal Dunn passed out her 26th career regular season assist, tying her with Nahomi Kawasumi and Megan Rapinoe for seventh in league history.

Ella Stevens had an assist for the second straight game, the first time she's done so in back-to-back games in her career. She has a goal and/or an assist in her last four road matches.

Ann-Katrin Berger picked up her eighth win, moving into third for a single season in club history, one behind the club record of 9 set by Brittany Cameron (2013) and Kailen Sheridan (2017).

Emily Sonnett completed 40 of 41 passes.

MATCH SUMMARY

Angel City FC vs. Gotham FC

July 6, 2024 - BMO Stadium

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Angel City FC 0 1 1

Gotham FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

ACFC: Claire Emslie 69'

GFC: Rose Lavelle (Crystal Dunn 16'), Delanie Sheehan (Ella Stevens 40')

Misconduct Summary:

GFC: YC: Nealy Martin (13'), Mandy Freeman (67'), Katie Stengel (90+7')

Lineups:

ACFC: DiDi Haracic, Gisele Thompson (Megan Reid 68'), Madison Curry, Sarah Gorden, Merritt Mathias (Jasmyne Spencer 68'), Madison Hammond, Rocky Rodríguez (Kennedy Fuller 75'), Claire Emslie, Lily Nabet (Clarisse Le Bihan 79'), Alyssa Thompson, Sydney Leroux (Messiah Bright 75')

GFC: Ann-Katrin Berger, Jenna Nighswonger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman (Maycee Bell 78'), Nealy Martin, Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan (Maitane 87'), Rose Lavelle (Katie Stengel 61'), Crystal Dunn (Lynn Williams 61'), Ella Stevens (McCall Zerboni 78')

