Utah Royals FC Earns Hard-Fought Road Point at Seattle Reign

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, Washington - Utah Royals FC (2-11-3, 9 pts, 14th NWSL) earned a hard-flight point away from home, accruing just its third draw of the 2024 NWSL season, in a grueling yet promising 1-1 stalemate against Seattle Reign (2-9-5, 11pts, 13th NWSL) at Lumen Field on Sunday.

USA U-20 Captain and NWSL Rookie of the Year candidate Ally Sentnor scored the lone URFC goal of the afternoon, a breathtaking solo effort from inside the penalty box in the 67th minute, while Seattle's Veronica Latsko netted a fortuitous equalizer for the hosts less than 10 minutes later with a volley from inside the six-yard box.

The result means that URFC has earned points in successive matches for the first time in its 2024 return, taking today's draw in interim manager Jimmy Coenraets' first match at the helm, following last weekend's goalless draw with Portland Thorns.

Eager to build upon its clean sheet last weekend against the Thorns, the Royals boasted a strong, near-impenetrable defense that provided the solid foundation for yet another promising performance. Bolstered yet again by the dominance of GK Mandy Haught as well as the center-back partnership of Kate Del Fava and Ana Tejada alongside fullbacks Zoe Burns and Madison Pogarch, URFC came close to recording an all-important win and clean sheet, but conceded late and was forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

Rookie sensation Sentnor proved to be one of the best players on the field throughout the game, highlighted by her spectacular strike in the second half for the game's opening goal. Recognizing an opportunity to catch the Reign defense off guard, Sentnor pressed up and won the ball off Alana Cook in the opposition's defensive area, before driving forward into the penalty box with ruthless incision, cutting inside and then rifling a right-footed effort over Claudia Dickey and into the top right corner.

The goal represents Sentnor's third of the 2024 NWSL campaign to go with her three assists, making her the team's top goalscorer and provider of the most goal contributions this season.

Dynamic URFC shot-stopper Haught was also one of the team's biggest performers on the night, making an impressive five saves to keep the visitors alive throughout the contest. With the game deadlocked at 1-1, Haught also came up with two miraculous saves in the final 10 minutes of injury time to help the Royals earn a valuable point.

The draw puts the 2024 Utah Royals season record at 2-11-3 / 9 points / 14th NWSL. The Royals kick off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, which will feature all 14 NWSL clubs and six teams from LIGA MX Femenil Clausura, on Friday, July 19 in Seattle once again, with kickoff slated for 9:00 PM MT.

UTA 1 : 1 SEA

GOALSCORING SUMMARY:

UTA Ally Sentnor (Unassisted) 67': Recognizing an opportunity to catch the Reign defense off guard, Sentnor pressed up and won the ball off Alana Cook in the opposition's defensive area before driving forward into the penalty area with ruthless incision, cutting inside and then rifling a right-footed effort over Claudia Dickey and into the top right corner.

Veronica Latsko (Jordyn Huitema) 75': Ana Tejada foiled a Reign attack with an interception and then an attempted clearance, but her attempted clearance simply cannoned off the boot of Huitema and then fell backward unfortunately for Veronica Latsko at the back post who volleyed past Haught and into the net.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch, Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava, Zoe Burns; Dana Foederer, Agnes Nyberg (L. Flynn, 46', A. Merrick, 81'); Ally Sentnor, Paige Monaghan © (C. Tucker, 81'), Hannah Betfort (I. Onumonu, 76'), Brecken Mozingo

Subs not used: Kaleigh Riehl, Emily Gray, Cristina Roque,

Seattle Reign (4-2-3-1): C. Dickey; S. Huerta, A. Cook, P. McClernon, R. Brown (S. Holmes, 59'); Quinn (O. Athens, 91'), J. Fishlock (A. James, 59'); T. King (E. Adames 91'), Ji So-Yun, J. Huitema, B. Balcer (V. Latsko, 64')

Subs not used: Laurel Ivory, Lily Woodham, Madison Mercado, Nicole Stanton,

Stats Summary: UTA / SEA

Possession: 39% / 61%

Shots: 15 / 20

Shots on Goal: 9 / 16

Saves: 5 / 7

Corner Kicks: 2 / 5

Fouls: 8 / 4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: No bookings. 8 total fouls

SEA: No bookings. 4 total fouls

