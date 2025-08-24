FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals FC
Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Points are shared between Gotham FC and the Utah Royals after a transitional match with impressive defending from both teams, who both earn clean sheets as a result.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 23, 2025
- Gotham FC Left Frustrated in Scoreless Draw with Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Left Frustrated in Scoreless Draw with Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- McGlynn Records Second Straight Shutout in Road Draw against Gotham - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Makes History with Sellout Crowd at Oracle Park - Bay FC
- Spirit Defeats Bay FC 3-2, Earns Sixth Away Win of the Season - Washington Spirit
- Amorós Sticks with XI for Utah Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Sets New NWSL Attendance Record with Oracle Park Sellout - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak as They Host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday - Houston Dash
- Portland Thorns FC Acquires Forward Julie Dufour Through Trade with Angel City Football Club - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to Short-Term Contract - Houston Dash
- What to Watch for as Racing Hits SoCal to Face San Diego Wave - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Placed on Season Ending Injury List - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Left Frustrated in Scoreless Draw with Utah
- Gotham FC Left Frustrated in Scoreless Draw with Utah
- Amorós Sticks with XI for Utah Matchup
- Gotham FC Closes Homestand against Utah Royals
- Gotham FC Opens Title Defense with Win over CF Monterrey in Concacaf W Champions Cup