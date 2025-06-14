FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Racing Louisville FC

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







The Kansas City Current defeated Racing Louisville FC 4-2 on June 14, 2025. An own goal by Louisville, as well as goals by Michelle Cooper, Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga led Kansas City to victory. Janine Sonis and Uchenna Kanu also scored for Racing Louisville.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.