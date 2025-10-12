FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City recorded their 20th win of the NWSL regular season, beating Gotham FC, 2-0, at home. While netting a goal in both halves, Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga, who scored her 15th goal of the year, the Current were also able to earn Lorena a NWSL record 14th shutout.

