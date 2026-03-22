FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Boston Legacy

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Kiki Van Zanten scores two while Kat Rader gets her first NWSL goal in efforts to get Houston Dash their first home win of the 2026 NWSL season.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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