FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Boston Legacy
Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Kiki Van Zanten scores two while Kat Rader gets her first NWSL goal in efforts to get Houston Dash their first home win of the 2026 NWSL season.
Check out the Boston Legacy FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Houston Dash Blank Boston Legacy FC in Front of Record Crowd - Houston Dash
- Boston Legacy Fall to Houston Dash in First Away Trip - Boston Legacy FC
- Rookie Jordynn Dudley to Make Debut Start - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave in 2026 Home Opener - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Starts Three-Game Road Swing at Chicago Stars FC - Kansas City Current
- Kansas City Current Signs Midfielder Kelsey Branson to Short-Term Deal - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Boston Legacy Fall to Houston Dash in First Away Trip
- All Time Service Secures $640K Contract for White Stadium
- Boston Legacy FC Sets Record Attendance in Inaugural Match
- Boston Legacy FC Falls 1-0 to Gotham FC in Inaugural Home Match
- Boston Legacy FC Announces Collaboration with Mass General Brigham