FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Houston Dash delivers a goal from Kate Rader, and a 90th minute goal from Maggie Graham to put them on top 2-1 to defeat Angel City FC at home.

Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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