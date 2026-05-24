FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC
Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Houston Dash delivers a goal from Kate Rader, and a 90th minute goal from Maggie Graham to put them on top 2-1 to defeat Angel City FC at home.
Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC highlights presented by Nationwide
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