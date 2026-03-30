FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride ends in a draw after ninety minutes of dueling it out and second half stoppage time.

Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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