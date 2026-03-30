FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride
Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride ends in a draw after ninety minutes of dueling it out and second half stoppage time.
Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026
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