FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave rule the day with a clean sheet performance and goals from Dudinha and Trinity Byars.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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