FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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Bay FC and Utah Royals end their match by splitting points after a hard fought defensive game.

Bay FC vs. Utah Royals highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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