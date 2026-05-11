FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals
Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Bay FC and Utah Royals end their match by splitting points after a hard fought defensive game.
Bay FC vs. Utah Royals highlights presented by Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026
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