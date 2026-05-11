NWSL Bay FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Utah Royals

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video


Bay FC and Utah Royals end their match by splitting points after a hard fought defensive game.

Bay FC vs. Utah Royals highlights presented by Nationwide

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