FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
North Carolina Courage keep their post season hopes alive with help from a brilliant hat trick performance from Manaka Matsukubo and a goal from Shinomi Koyama! Bay FC get on the board thanks to a goal from Penelope Hocking but it isn't enough to overcome the visitors
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
