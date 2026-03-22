FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Angel City FC
Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC YouTube Video
Angel City FC's Sveindís Jónsdóttir secures her first NWSL brace, and Gisele Thompson earns her second NWSL goal from an assist by Evelyn Shoes. Taylor Huff puts Bay FC on the board with one goal in the second half. Angel City FC earn their first road win of the 2026 NWSL season.
Bay FC vs Angel City recap presented by Nationwide
Check out the Bay FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Angel City Football Club Remains Undefeated with 3-1 Victory over Bay FC - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Plays to Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Plays to Scoreless Draw against North Carolina Courage - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Three players make NWSL debuts in scoreless draw - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Blank Boston Legacy FC in Front of Record Crowd - Houston Dash
- Boston Legacy Fall to Houston Dash in First Away Trip - Boston Legacy FC
- Rookie Jordynn Dudley to Make Debut Start - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts San Diego Wave in 2026 Home Opener - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Starts Three-Game Road Swing at Chicago Stars FC - Kansas City Current
- Kansas City Current Signs Midfielder Kelsey Branson to Short-Term Deal - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Takes on In-State Rival Angel City FC in NWSL Week 2
- Bay FC Launches Exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC Blanket Ticket Bundle for April 5 Home Match against Washington Spirit
- Bay FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Victory+ as the Official Streaming Partner
- Bay FC Partners with LPGA for Fortinet Founders Cup Ticket Bundle Ahead of Women's Empowerment Match on March 21
- Bay FC Best Denver Summit FC 2-1 in 2026 Opener at PayPal Park