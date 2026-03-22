FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC's Sveindís Jónsdóttir secures her first NWSL brace, and Gisele Thompson earns her second NWSL goal from an assist by Evelyn Shoes. Taylor Huff puts Bay FC on the board with one goal in the second half. Angel City FC earn their first road win of the 2026 NWSL season.

Bay FC vs Angel City recap presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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