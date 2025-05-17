FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Angel City FC
May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Two goals in five mins from Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti and a shutout by Jordan Silkowitz locks in the win for Bay FC!
