FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Angel City FC

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Two goals in five mins from Penelope Hocking and Caroline Conti and a shutout by Jordan Silkowitz locks in the win for Bay FC!

